The autumn program, called “Garden Chats," at the Waterville Community Garden, was sponsored by the Waterville Public Library. It was an informal gathering of like-minded gardening aficionados, experts, and newbies on the corner of Ash Street and Columbia Avenue in Waterville.

A total of five Saturdays in October were set aside for this wonderful opportunity, with various speakers invited. It was also just a chance to gather, chat, and share the love of gardening.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?