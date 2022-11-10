The autumn program, called “Garden Chats," at the Waterville Community Garden, was sponsored by the Waterville Public Library. It was an informal gathering of like-minded gardening aficionados, experts, and newbies on the corner of Ash Street and Columbia Avenue in Waterville.
A total of five Saturdays in October were set aside for this wonderful opportunity, with various speakers invited. It was also just a chance to gather, chat, and share the love of gardening.
Free jade plants, lavender, and grape hyacinth bulbs were given out at the opening event on Oct. 1, along with free advice, and goodies served with hot beverages.
Lynda Laymon, Waterville resident and local beekeeper, gave out complimentary honey, beeswax lotion bars, and hollyhock seeds at her presentation Oct. 29. She also gave everyone a hands-on experience, allowing us to touch, see, and smell various tools of the trade.
Laymon said that hollyhocks are one of the easiest plants to grow and best overall for honeybees in Waterville. She handed out the seeds, asking that we spread them throughout Waterville for a two-year germination plan.
I can attest to the prevalence of hollyhocks growing in Waterville, almost on every corner it seems. I was very appreciative of receiving a generous portion of seeds to plant in my garden.
Laymon is hoping to catch a local swarm, and speaks on the high intelligence of honey bees and their vulnerability. Knowledge of honeybees and what they need is vitally important to both wild and farmed honeybees.
Bees need access to a clean water source, pollen, nectar, resin, and micronutrients. They need protection from wasps, mites, and other honey-hungry predators.
The chats were informative and fun. I hope to see everyone there next October.
Other speakers in the Garden Chats were: Angela Orpet, from the Xerces Foundation, which has books available for check-out at the library; and Mike Lesky, from the Wenatchee Valley College, speaking on fall soil handling/building.
