I started mapping my garden a few years ago. It wasn't more than quickly drawn rectangles within rectangles, squiggles and abbreviated names for the plants. It could have been a coded treasure map by the looks of it. All that was missing was the big red X marking the spot where the treasure was hidden.
I've come a long way since those first scribble maps. My garden maps have evolved into more useful pieces of information, the actual treasures themselves. Each year, I realize the more information I collect, the better it is for each successive year, especially when my memory doesn't serve as well as it used to.
Keeping the names of the plants or seeds I've planted helps in many ways. If I know the name of my plant, it is a simple matter to find out the best way to grow the plant by researching it on the internet or in books. By documenting where it is, I can easily find it and compare it to plants of the same name planted in other areas of my garden.
I love experimenting with plants. I have found out for myself many interesting things and tested the methods most people use for their gardening. Gardening as a whole has evolved over the years and people are finding that some plants do better among different types of plants. Food forests and sustainable gardening practices are ways to see the amazing versatility of various plant interactions.
Using a map to document each of your gardens every year, can help you remember past planting fiascos, or gardening greats. Using a journal to chronicle temperature fluctuations, soil types, rain, sunshine, wind and humidity will help you learn why some years you have a bumper crop feast and other years a famine.
Start with simple maps and light journaling. Work your way up to more detailed data collection the more you learn. Store your maps in a binder and as you look back on them over the years, you will find your garden maps are your true legacy in your world of gardening.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone