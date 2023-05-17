Garden mapping

Mapping a garden can lead to treasure.

I started mapping my garden a few years ago. It wasn't more than quickly drawn rectangles within rectangles, squiggles and abbreviated names for the plants. It could have been a coded treasure map by the looks of it. All that was missing was the big red X marking the spot where the treasure was hidden.

I've come a long way since those first scribble maps. My garden maps have evolved into more useful pieces of information, the actual treasures themselves. Each year, I realize the more information I collect, the better it is for each successive year, especially when my memory doesn't serve as well as it used to.

Zinnias grow in a garden. These blooms can grow on the Waterville Plateau. 


