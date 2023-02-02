Giant fern

Tourists examine the Giant King Fern while the tour guide explains how they propagate, at The Kings Gardens Maui.

 Empire Press photo/Gloria Bond

As we continued touring the The Kings Gardens Maui, we walked between beautifully terraced plants with trails interspersed throughout. It was a veritable jungle. It was hot and humid — think Ohme Gardens in Wenatchee, but at 80°F with 100% humidity.

There were mosquitoes, apparently, but thankfully none bothered me. I was slathered in every mosquito repellent, both home-remedy and store-bought, that is known to man.



