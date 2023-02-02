As we continued touring the The Kings Gardens Maui, we walked between beautifully terraced plants with trails interspersed throughout. It was a veritable jungle. It was hot and humid — think Ohme Gardens in Wenatchee, but at 80°F with 100% humidity.
There were mosquitoes, apparently, but thankfully none bothered me. I was slathered in every mosquito repellent, both home-remedy and store-bought, that is known to man.
The tour was very informative and you could learn a lifetime of information in the two hours that it took.
We suddenly came upon the most gigantic fern plant I had ever seen in my life. Pictures do not do it justice, and it is hard to use words to describe its magnificence. It felt like an entity from beyond earth in its surreal aura.
Our tour guide told us that it was a Giant King Fern. He explained it can be propagated by spores, cuttings and rhizomes.
While Waterville is much too cold for these gorgeous ferns, many people do grow them indoors. They will never reach their full glory in small pots, but it is something to consider since they are so beautiful.
Giant King Ferns thrive in moist soils with lots of organic matter and grow better with filtered sunlight. Temperatures between 55°to 80°F with lower light requirements than other house plants, make this an easy plant to care for.
In the ground, Giant King Ferns get much larger and are often more vibrant than potted plants. If you have a place, like a greenhouse, to keep it warm in the ground over the winter, your greenhouse would eventually only house the fern since it will get huge if grown in perfect conditions.
Ferns are beloved plants and it looks like they are easy to propagate through their spores. Propagating specialty ferns like the Giant King fern could be a viable way to propagate an income.
