Corn

Packaged painted mountain corn kernels ready for a third year planting in Waterville and a harvest in time for the July Farmer's Market.

This will be my third year planting painted mountain corn. I am using the corn kernels from last year's harvest, so any corn grown and harvested this year will be considered third-year Waterville-grown corn.

I have found that painted mountain corn bred by Dave Christensen of Big Timber, Montana, from multiple Native American heirlooms, loves the Three Sisters method, or planting corn, pole beans, and squash or pumpkins together in hills. The first year I planted, I let 1500-year-old cave beans climb each corn stalk and sugar pie pumpkins spread below. It was very symbiotic and I was able to grow three crops in the space of one.



