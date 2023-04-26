This will be my third year planting painted mountain corn. I am using the corn kernels from last year's harvest, so any corn grown and harvested this year will be considered third-year Waterville-grown corn.
I have found that painted mountain corn bred by Dave Christensen of Big Timber, Montana, from multiple Native American heirlooms, loves the Three Sisters method, or planting corn, pole beans, and squash or pumpkins together in hills. The first year I planted, I let 1500-year-old cave beans climb each corn stalk and sugar pie pumpkins spread below. It was very symbiotic and I was able to grow three crops in the space of one.
Each crop helps each other. The pumpkin's big leaves shade the ground and helps keep the soil moist. The bright yellow flowers of the pumpkin call all the pollinators. The beans have nitrogen-filled nodules it shares with the corn and pumpkins. The beans wrap around and climb the corn stalks. As the pumpkin plant spreads, it also protects the corn and beans from critters with its prickly stems and leaves.
I noticed a big difference in the vibrant colors of the corn and the size of each cob by using the Three Sisters method. There were more pumpkins per plant and the beans were unbelievably prolific and very tasty. My son, who detests green beans, said they were good and even wandered out into the garden to pluck a few for our dinner.
I distributed some of my seeds to a lucky few Watervillians, asking them to grow their corn early for the July Farmer's Market. Painted mountain corn is cold-hardy, drought resistant and likes higher altitudes. Everyone was game and seemed excited to grow corn for the Farmer's Market.
In my mind's eye, I picture vats of buttered painted mountain corn for sale to all the visitors who patronize the Farmer's Markets. True Waterville-grown corn. Maybe it will become a tradition.
