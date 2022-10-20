Ginger is the plant for The Kings Gardens Maui. I had no idea there were so many types of ginger in the world until I was shown by our tour guide.
I do love ginger. The one at the grocery store is called common ginger or Chinese ginger, and it tastes amazing when fresh with all kinds of cooking and in a variety of dishes.
It is similar to chili peppers. The more you eat, the more you can get used to it, and it seems you have to add more and more to satisfy that spiciness addiction.
There are many non-edible, purely ornamental types of ginger that are absolutely gorgeous. And there are many edible types that are just as gorgeous, like the torch ginger. Torch ginger is apparently completely edible.
Seeing this glorious plant in a jungle garden in Maui can make a person sigh in awe, especially when one finds out that the fruits, flowers, seed pods, and stems are used in many countries, including Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines for tempting dishes, such as stir-frys, curries, and salads.
While the torch ginger plant is a tropical plant, you can still grow it in your greenhouse in Waterville, as long as it stays above 50°F. Imagine year-round access to fresh ginger flavor and gorgeous stalks with beautiful tropical flowers. Be sure to plant it in-ground, as containers are too small for them. They need a lot of space, but they certainly will be worth it.
It is related to turmeric and cardamom, and the flowers smell sweet and taste piquant. With its citrusy flavor that can mask fishy odors, many people add it liberally to fish dishes in lieu of lemon.
Maui is a wonderful place to wander and find new plants. I was even given a red ginger cutting to take home. It is supposed to be prolific and should survive the journey home. We will see.
