Torch ginger

This spicy torch ginger is disease and pest resistant, and has many uses in the kitchen.

 Empire Press photo/Gloria Bond

Ginger is the plant for The Kings Gardens Maui. I had no idea there were so many types of ginger in the world until I was shown by our tour guide.

I do love ginger. The one at the grocery store is called common ginger or Chinese ginger, and it tastes amazing when fresh with all kinds of cooking and in a variety of dishes.



