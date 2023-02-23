Hands-off

A section of hands-off gardening that started first with various strawberry plants. Garlic, carrots and radishes also have popped up over the years.

 Empire Press photo/Gloria Bond

I read a gardening book recently about hands-off gardening which intrigues me. As you know, I love experimenting with my garden. I believe if you find a plant that thrives in your garden and it is useful for your needs, then by all means let it grow there, even if most people consider it to be a weed.

Last year, I let carrots go to seed and was inundated with all types of pollinators. The carrot blossoms are so sweet smelling and beautiful. It definitely was an invitation to a party and pollinators attended in droves.



