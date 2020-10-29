We had the pleasure of having our neighbors, the Grahams, over to harvest potatoes. With children Gabe and Brooke in tow, it turned a tedious task into an outright party. Pumpkins, apples, and taters, oh my! There's nothing like seeing the light in a kid's eyes when seemingly normal ground reveals edible treasures!
Gabe was able to dig a bowl full of scrumptious taters from the dark earth, but he was really excited about the apple tree. He asked if he was allowed to pick some and I was happy to oblige. He promptly skipped over to the tree to try and find a good apple amidst the fall-colored leaves. The apples hung there like forgotten ornaments on a once regal Christmas tree, and he was able to find a few.
Brooke saw the pumpkins on the stairs and eagerly climbed to the top, like a hiker scaling Mt. Everest, to reach them. She chose a “Goldilocks” one: a just-right sized one, which fit her hands perfectly. It was still green, and still edible, much to my surprise. I never knew you could eat green pumpkins. They are heralded as better than zucchini and better than summer squash, which we have yet to find out, but soon will.
Both kids, munching on apples, chose another larger pumpkin to take home, along with a bowl of freshly dug potatoes with a few apples sprinkled in and around for good measure. Mom and Dad assisted in the endeavor before starting the long journey around the block, with Gabe and Brooke hugging pumpkins and everyone thanking everyone else profusely! It surely was a momentous occasion for me. The pinnacle of all our hard work culminated in sharing an abundance of food for our bellies.
I sit pondering the rewards of gardening. It's not all about the food you end up getting, but the camaraderie and fellowship enjoyed in the harvest event. Looking at the world through the eyes of youth. Seeing the excitement, joy, and expectation, and letting it all become a part of you. That’s what it's all about!
Cheers to family, friends, and food, and to an even better harvest next year!