This plant has always captured my heart, much like Maui since I visited for two weeks last October. I never knew all of its varied names, either: painter's palette, anthurium andraeanum, flamingo flower, and my favorite Hawaiian heart.
The Hawaiian heart can be grown as a houseplant in Waterville. It needs a warm, humid environment with four to six hours of indirect sunlight. It is a finicky plant which will let you know if it is not happy. Though very beautiful, it is a toxic plant, so keep it away from children and pets. Gloves should be worn when caring for this plant.
Its large, beautiful leaves must be dusted by gently cleaning them with a moistened towel, but no drops of water should be left behind. Definitely do not spritz or mist this plant, either. See, I told you it's very particular, but of course, completely worth it.
It is easy to propagate and since it is considered a "hostess or hospitality gift," it can be given as a present to fellow plant lovers when invited to their home for that special get together.
Its lifespan is approximately five years, and with proper care will bloom continuously throughout the year. African violet potting soil is recommended, as well as a well-draining pot. Some people recommend using ice cubes, equivalent to half a cup, to water this plant once a week.
Because of its heart-shaped red flower, which is actually a leaf called a spathe and its extended spike is a spadix which holds the actual "flowers," this plant is the ultimate aloha flower and is used at weddings for decoration, and given to family and friends in the aloha spirit with much love.
