Hawaiian heart

This Hawaiian heart plant at the Garden of Eden Arboretum in Maui loves warmth, humidity and indirect sunlight.

 Empire Press photo/Gloria Bond

This plant has always captured my heart, much like Maui since I visited for two weeks last October. I never knew all of its varied names, either: painter's palette, anthurium andraeanum, flamingo flower, and my favorite Hawaiian heart.

The Hawaiian heart can be grown as a houseplant in Waterville. It needs a warm, humid environment with four to six hours of indirect sunlight. It is a finicky plant which will let you know if it is not happy. Though very beautiful, it is a toxic plant, so keep it away from children and pets. Gloves should be worn when caring for this plant.



