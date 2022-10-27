While hibiscus is usually considered a tropical flower, certain varieties can be grown in our Waterville USDA Plant Hardiness Zone. That can be 6a, 6b and 7a, depending on the fickleness of mother nature.
I have taken many pictures of gorgeous hibiscus flower bushes down along the Columbia River in Wenatchee. At least 20 different colors and types appeared on an internet search. I guess I am not the only one enamored with the luscious beauty of the perennial hibiscus or tropical variety grown as an annual in some instances.
The yellow hibiscus, specifically, hibiscus brackenridgei, is the official state flower of Hawaii, but the pink hibiscus can be associated with the islands.
I have seen house-sized bushes of any and all colors of hibiscus growing profusely in Maui. Every corner I turn reveals hibiscus in a new light. Some flowers are small. Some flowers are typical-sized. And there are flowers the size of your face.
They are all delicately beautiful and cause me to stare at them unabashedly. It seems most people in Maui use them as hedges up against their outside fences. With so much beauty in the front yards, I often wonder what backyards look like.
Many people eat hibiscus as a health food and some countries use hibiscus as an everyday food. They make tea and add it to salads. I have had hibiscus tea and it has a wonderful tropical flavor, with a nice tart, yet sweet flavor.
Growing hibiscus in pots and then letting them overwinter in your house is something you can do in Waterville. If you would like to try growing a cold hardy perennial hibiscus, it is suggested to mulch it well and to cover it with cloth or a tarp in the winter. It will go dormant in the cold winter and begin its growth again in the warm spring.
Also, be sure to protect your hibiscus from the wind and from too much heat.
