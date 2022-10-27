0_IMG_20221010_081746679 (1).jpg

A hibiscus blooms in an arboretum in Hawaii. 

While hibiscus is usually considered a tropical flower, certain varieties can be grown in our Waterville USDA Plant Hardiness Zone. That can be 6a, 6b and 7a, depending on the fickleness of mother nature.

I have taken many pictures of gorgeous hibiscus flower bushes down along the Columbia River in Wenatchee. At least 20 different colors and types appeared on an internet search. I guess I am not the only one enamored with the luscious beauty of the perennial hibiscus or tropical variety grown as an annual in some instances.

1_IMG_20221010_081723713.jpg

A hibiscus flower blooms in an arboretum on Maui. 


Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?