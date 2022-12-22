For most of the eight-plus years I've been in Waterville, I thought the pretty plant coming through and under our neighbors fence was a holly bush. I remember thinking it would be neat to use a few cuttings as decorations for the holidays. I didn't understand why it never got the distinctive red berries at Christmas time.
One spring, I noticed that it had beautiful yellow flowers and I thought, "Aha.'' I watched and waited for the many bees to pollinate them, eager to see red berries. It never happened. Those yellow flowers turned into purplish-blue hanging clusters that reminded me of miniature grapes.
Finally, I did some research, and to my surprise I found out that it is actually an Oregon grape, but even more intriguing was that it's not even related to holly or grapes. This plant has been reclassified from its original name, mahonia aquifolium, to berberis aquifolium, since it is a member of the barberry family. Some of its many nicknames are holly-leaved barberry, holly leaf Oregon grape and grape holly.
Oregon grape is a Pacific Northwest native plant with beautiful, bright yellow flowers that attract many pollinators, which I can attest to, such as bees, butterflies and even hummingbirds. It is actually Oregon's state flower.
Oregon grape’s leaves are opposite each other on its stem, while holly’s glossy, dark green leaves alternate along the stem and the bright red berries of English holly (ilex aquifolium) reminds us of the Christmas holidays. It is a beloved plant, but it is not native to the U.S. and can quickly spread, shading out our native plants. We have our own American holly, which can be planted instead, since English holly is considered invasive in some states.
I'd say, the Oregon grape coming into my yard is healthy and is in good form underneath large pine trees. Oregon grapes love a shaded place with acidic soil. It clones itself easily and looks wonderful like a deep woodland forest glen. Apparently, some people make jams and jellies out of the berries, even though they are very tart.
Oregon grape is on the nonprofit, botanical sanctuary United Plant Savers’ watch list. Because it is a valuable native plant, when foraging, never take the entire plant and always leave enough for it to continue reproduction. Consider planting some in your yard. Be sure to give it plenty of room to spread under your trees with lots of komorebi, which is the scattered light that filters through when sunlight shines through a canopy of trees.
