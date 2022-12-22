Oregon grape

This looks like holly, but it's actually Oregon grape and is prolific on the Waterville Plateau.

 Empire Press photo/Gloria Bond

For most of the eight-plus years I've been in Waterville, I thought the pretty plant coming through and under our neighbors fence was a holly bush. I remember thinking it would be neat to use a few cuttings as decorations for the holidays. I didn't understand why it never got the distinctive red berries at Christmas time.

One spring, I noticed that it had beautiful yellow flowers and I thought, "Aha.'' I watched and waited for the many bees to pollinate them, eager to see red berries. It never happened. Those yellow flowers turned into purplish-blue hanging clusters that reminded me of miniature grapes.



