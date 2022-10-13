I love a good barbecue. It's been ages since we've thrown a steak on the grill, so I decided it was time.
I don't usually just make a steak, though. I have to do potatoes (small red ones) and corn, of course. In the tradition of my family, I make lots of everything to have for days later, all imbued with that signature smoky outdoor taste. Sometimes we throw on skewers filled with peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, garlic, and onions.
After the barbecue, everything was wet down and the coals were soaking in a bucket of water. For a few days, the coals infused the water, turning it black. As I pondered where to dump it in my garden, I remembered that potash or ash was supposed to be good for plants. (Potash is made by burning wood in an enclosed area.)
I recently purchased three beauty honeyberries and one beast honeyberry plant, aka haskap berries.
Considering how tiny and dried out the plants were when they arrived in late spring, it was a miracle they were still alive. They still didn't look well, so I poured the bucket of charcoal water all around them and even crushed some of the spent briquettes around them.
A few days later, I checked on them, and behold — the leaves miraculously turned a much darker green and the plants actually looked happy.
Honeyberries are related to honeysuckle and look like elongated cylindrical blueberries. The taste is supposed to be a cross between a raspberry and a blueberry, but some people say there are hints of kiwi, cherry, or grapes.
They can overwinter to -55°F, which sold me on them. It is important to plant more than one, and it is said that one beast (male) honeyberry plant to every three beauty (female) honeyberry plants should suffice. It ensures that everyone gets cross pollinated adequately and gives the maximum harvest yield of one gallon bucket per bush.
It is very important to note they do not do well with any weeds. Clear around the bushes and inspect for that abhorrent bindweed.
My beast honeyberry tripled in size and suddenly a portion turned brown, leaving only a sprig of green. I searched all around and found the head of a bindweed sticking out about a foot away. I grasped it and gently pulled, only to find it had entangled a very thick root around my beast honeyberry. I was appalled and upset. The root was like a wire and had been slowly choking off the plant. Beware and keep an eye out. Honeyberries are extremely sensitive to any competition.
