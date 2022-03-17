If you recall, birdhouse gourds were grown at the Waterville Community Garden last year. The gourds were dried and it was reported that even in December, they were still green. So it is a long process, but totally worth it.
I was given the gourds, and I mentioned that it would be fun to paint them and write a story about it. A discussion ensued about the compostability of a painted gourd, since you would only want to use them for one season to avoid spreading diseases.
I brought the gourds home and remembered hearing about making your own paints from fruits and vegetables.
As it so happened, a member of the family was throwing out some frozen strawberries that did not look good. It's always good to inspect even the frozen fruits and vegetables you buy from the store. I have found strange things. That's why it's better to grow your own and freeze them yourself.
Anyway, I took these strawberries - about five or six - and cooked them in the microwave, then mashed them down to a pulp. I added iodized salt, remembering that flour/salt clay we used to make for the kids. It did turn into a sparkly strawberry red clay that stuck to the gourd.
I researched making paints and found that some people use honey or egg for their base. The gourds have a tough skin and the pigments don't penetrate, so a base is needed to adhere to the gourds.
The red cabbage egg white paint is absolutely gorgeous, with blue and purple hues, but I recommend sanding the gourd first since it ends up as a crackle paint and starts to peel off the smooth gourd surface.
The brown onion skin mixed with carrot and egg yolk is a very deep earthy brown, and seems to be holding well.
The red strawberry salt clay takes a while to dry and makes the gourd heavy. It is sparkly and smells good. Now to see if any birds like them as much as I do.
