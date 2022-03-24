I recently received a gift. It was packaged nicely with my name on it and held together with a blue rubber band stretched to look like a ribbon-wrapped gift. As a gardener, one of the best presents you can receive is locally grown seeds.
I was astounded to be receiving a gift, but such a treasure?
A wonderfully active member of our community, who has helped our town behind the scenes, used high quality envelopes, took photos of her locally grown plants, made labels, and sealed her treasures inside. I mean, it's almost too beautiful to even open them.
A seed is life! And I have whole packets of life, locally grown, which means they survived at least one year here on our Waterville plateau, and will more than likely be able to do it again more easily.
I was given Morning Glory, Calendula, two types of pumpkins, Kabocha Squash, Delicata Squash, Cornflowers, and Bachelor Buttons.
I also saved some of my own seeds for this year's planting: Painted Mountain Corn, 1500 Year Old Cave Beans, and New England Sugar Pie Pumpkins.
Don't forget to start preparing and planting for our Waterville Farmers Market, which will be held July 9th, August 13th, and September 10th!
If you are interested in a few seeds, please email Empire Press Weekly <weekly@empire-press.com> or call 509-886-8668
There are quite a few seed sharer exchanges and seed libraries in Washington state, mostly through Washington State Universities.
Just by searching for "seed exchanges", you will find plenty of places to share, gather, and experience the magic of seeds.
