As a child, I read a book on the rarity of tulips. I loved Dutch windmills, clogs, the story of the little Dutch boy who saved Holland with his finger, and I loved tulips. I learned how valuable they were to the people around the world and I vowed that I would own tulips one day no matter how expensive.
Whenever I saw Van de Kamp cookies at the store, little windmill shaped cookies, I would beg my mother for some, and the time she relented, I remember lovingly opening the box. It was such a beautiful cookie that I didn't want to eat it. But I did and it was pure cinnamon deliciousness.
Later, I found out that my paternal side of the family actually comes from the Netherlands, with Hemeric Bibau from Flanders, Belgium being a long distant relative from back in the 1300's!
Since moving to Waterville eight years ago, I have been surprised every year with tulips popping up in random spots in my yard. This year has been the best by far, with seven different clutches of tulips. Most are bright red or bright yellow, but there was one that was a beautiful coral salmon color that changed to red as it bloomed, and a taller cream-colored one with lines of fuchsia trailing down the petals.
Last autumn, there were boxes of bulbs on sale for ridiculously low prices, so low that I threw a bunch in my cart. I actually remembered to plant them before the cold wintery weather hit, and I forgot about them until the little green peeps started showing in early spring. I was so excited. It was the first time I planted tulip bulbs. I was amazed that they actually came up on their own without any help from me. I would say they vie for effortlessness with garlic planting.
I am glad the prices of tulips are low enough for everyone to have some in their yards, and they do in Waterville. For extremely low maintenance and beauty, the tulip wins in my book.
I have already pre-ordered some for next year's showing, and I ordered some violet ones too, because it is told that the bees like them!
