I was worried about my mason bees not being able to find any flowers when they came out of their nesting tubes, but the trusty dandelions were there, just waiting with their sunshine yellow faces.
Did you know that the month of May is called No Mow May? It seems many people are allowing their spring lawns to grow into a beautiful meadow, weeds and all. And it's all for our pollinators! Most lawns will have dandelions, and many people are saying that it's time we let these beautiful yellow flowers do their jobs.
We need to decide if a perfectly manicured lawn is worth the price of our pollinators. Many people are getting a little of both worlds by letting their lawns sit until Memorial Day to give the bees, butterflies, and other pollinators time to revel in the joys of spring, namely feasting on the nectar and pollen from those "weeds.”
There are many weeds that can help our pollinators, but let us focus on the dandelion. The proverb, “Familiarity breeds contempt'' comes to mind. Dandelions are everywhere, and because of this, we seem to appreciate them less. Sometimes abundance makes us take things for granted.
Dandelions have much to offer the world. They are edible, apparently from root to flower. Do an internet search for dandelion recipes and you will be utterly amazed!
Let us rethink, explore, and find answers to the world's problems in our own backyards! Sometimes the answers are simple, inexpensive, and right before our eyes. Let us open our eyes to the true magnificence of the so-called common things, like the dandelion; dressed so fine, it is truly a "dandy" in all its forms!
