Greenhouse

A completely enclosed four-tiered greenhouse protects the plants from the cat and the cat from the plants.

 Empire Press photo/Gloria Bond

I've used all types of containers and methods to keep my cat safe from various plants, and my plants safe from my cat. This year, I opted for a four-tiered indoor greenhouse. It zips up in two spots, and then allows a front panel to roll up for easy access to the inside for watering, all the while keeping my kitty's nose out of my business. I just zip it back up and voila. Everyone is safe. He is none too happy about this new item in his territory, because he knows there's an inside to it, which is off limits.

I'm sure you can tell I am taking my herb garden seriously this year. Fresh herbs are very expensive to buy at the grocery store. Fresh herbs add depth and flavor to cuisine, and make life feel abundantly decadent.



Tags

