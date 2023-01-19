I've used all types of containers and methods to keep my cat safe from various plants, and my plants safe from my cat. This year, I opted for a four-tiered indoor greenhouse. It zips up in two spots, and then allows a front panel to roll up for easy access to the inside for watering, all the while keeping my kitty's nose out of my business. I just zip it back up and voila. Everyone is safe. He is none too happy about this new item in his territory, because he knows there's an inside to it, which is off limits.
I'm sure you can tell I am taking my herb garden seriously this year. Fresh herbs are very expensive to buy at the grocery store. Fresh herbs add depth and flavor to cuisine, and make life feel abundantly decadent.
Fresh herbs can be dried and stored for the winter, or even frozen in ice cube trays to just pop one out, and put in your favorite stew.
I have my greenhouse set up next to a window and it's in a warm room. The seedlings should propagate nicely. The only difficulty I foresee is when it's time to move them to harden them off. Since the greenhouse can also be used outdoors, I may just move the whole setup out there, as long as the nights aren't too cold.
The greenhouse is light enough to carry it in and out of the house, if need be.
Once the herbs that can be overwintered are safe and growing in the ground, then I will be happy. However, I am concerned about moving the more delicate plants back into the house next winter because they will be much bigger by then.
There's a long list of herbs that are safe for cats, but I really don't want my cat messing with them, especially if they are to be used for cooking. I will have to rethink my winter indoor herb garden set up.
