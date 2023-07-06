Waterville Wanderings | Ladybug, ladybug

I was reading up on pests in the garden, which can truly be a very imaginative horror movie in a gardener’s mind. The more you look, the more you see, and the more you know, the more you really don’t care to know. But you must know, if you really want to be a good caretaker. After all, a gardener is really just a caretaker. Taking care of a plot of land to benefit nature, our environment and hopefully reaping some tasty benefits as well.
Thrips are what got me started on my garden pest research frenzy. Seemingly invisible pests that leave very visible evidence. They are vampires, sucking the juices out of plants. However, there are the bad thrips and there are the beneficial thrips. It is actually all very confusing. As far as I know, I don't have a thrip problem. It's kind of like looking up health symptoms on the internet – you end up thinking you have all the illnesses.
If I did have a thrips infestation, ladybugs or the Convergent lady beetle (hippodamia convergens) would take care of my thrips problem as well as any aphids, mealy bugs, spider mites and other soft-bodied insects. You may purchase them, but with great warning, for there are ladybug look-alikes that are actually poisonous and can bite. They are called Asian ladybugs or Harlequin ladybirds.
I do love ladybugs, the good ones. I bought some for my garden and am pleased to see that they are sticking around. I released them in the hoophouse where my tomato plants, squash and peppers are growing. They are so compact with their beautiful red coloring and black dots. They brighten up the garden, as well as my demeanor knowing they are on my side, ridding my garden of nasty pests.
