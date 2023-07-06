Waterville Wanderings | Ladybug, ladybug

Ladybugs being released into the hoophouse on a cool summer day.

 Empire Press photo/Gloria Bond

I was reading up on pests in the garden, which can truly be a very imaginative horror movie in a gardener’s mind. The more you look, the more you see, and the more you know, the more you really don’t care to know. But you must know, if you really want to be a good caretaker. After all, a gardener is really just a caretaker. Taking care of a plot of land to benefit nature, our environment and hopefully reaping some tasty benefits as well.

Thrips are what got me started on my garden pest research frenzy. Seemingly invisible pests that leave very visible evidence. They are vampires, sucking the juices out of plants. However, there are the bad thrips and there are the beneficial thrips. It is actually all very confusing. As far as I know, I don't have a thrip problem. It's kind of like looking up health symptoms on the internet – you end up thinking you have all the illnesses.



