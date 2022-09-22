Two seasons ago, I sprinkled a couple of wildflower seed packets around in an area that previously had potatoes and pumpkins planted. The first year, quite a few things came up. Black-eyed Susans; some pink Godetia and asters; white sweet alyssum and corn flowers; purple violets; and a few plants with tiny beautiful blue flowers called forget-me-nots all magically appeared. They were pretty small specimens and didn't come back this year.
Now, the wild yellow daisies, aka lanceleaf coreopsis, from those wildflower packets, have taken over. They really liked the loamy clay soil, which is so prevalent in Waterville, and grew tall. They were a bright yellow and grew even more intense to almost an orange during our rainy month of June gloom. They were a nice spot of color in the garden and seemed to do well near the salmonberry bushes' super moist soil.
I am sure the assorted wildflower seeds would have taken off wildly had I planted them in a sunnier, more expansive place. But it is all experimental and I really look forward to seeing what pops up next year in this same area.
I like to see what nature does when a garden is not tilled. Coaxing, guiding, and assisting, but just letting it be. Be what it is and if, for some reason, I want more or something different, then I always have the option to change it.
Wildflower seed packets let you test your soil. They let you see just what flowers will naturally take it upon themselves to find that perfect place to grow. It can be an easier, more relaxing approach to gardening.
