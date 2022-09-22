Yellow daisies

Lanceleaf coreopsis looks like a yellow daisy and seems to thrive in the loamy Waterville clay soil.

Two seasons ago, I sprinkled a couple of wildflower seed packets around in an area that previously had potatoes and pumpkins planted. The first year, quite a few things came up. Black-eyed Susans; some pink Godetia and asters; white sweet alyssum and corn flowers; purple violets; and a few plants with tiny beautiful blue flowers called forget-me-nots all magically appeared. They were pretty small specimens and didn't come back this year.

Now, the wild yellow daisies, aka lanceleaf coreopsis, from those wildflower packets, have taken over. They really liked the loamy clay soil, which is so prevalent in Waterville, and grew tall. They were a bright yellow and grew even more intense to almost an orange during our rainy month of June gloom. They were a nice spot of color in the garden and seemed to do well near the salmonberry bushes' super moist soil.



