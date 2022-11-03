Everyone I've talked to is pulling up, picking, and gathering the last of their fruits and vegetables before it's too late. What is too late? Well, that depends on what you're growing.
I still have two tomatoes on my tomato vine. The deer came in and helped themselves to the rest. I'm not sure why they like green tomatoes, but my brain is whirring, trying to think of a plan for next year. A way to deter them.
They say planting French marigold, rosemary, mint, sage, garlic, chives, and hot peppers around tomatoes should deter them. I will definitely try this next year, as I am getting a little fed up with the precious fruits of my labor being eaten.
While I still have a few green beans growing strong, everything else is shutting down for the upcoming winter. Neighbors are canning tomatoes and some of the best tomato soup ever, which we were lucky enough to try. Other neighbors are gathering delicate fruits from their trees and vines, and letting us all have a chance to get a taste.
The consensus is that this year was a bad year for Waterville gardeners. Harvests were smaller than usual, and while the things grown were still delicious compared to store bought, there just wasn't the quantity, except for maybe zucchini and a few lucky gardeners with prime garden spots or greenhouses.
The last harvest makes me thankful, proud of my endeavors and start planning for next year. I think about what I can do differently and what things I want to do again. Definitely corn, but planted early. Definitely those delicious radish pods, which is a no-brainer since most of my radishes tend to bolt almost immediately. And, of course, all my alliums, which should overwinter nicely and pop up on their own next spring.
Our last harvest box of locally grown fruits, which we purchased, was turned into a colorful fruit sauce to be used in baking autumn cakes, just perfect for the cold weather inundating the Waterville Plateau.
