Harvest

One of the last harvest boxes, shown here, available for purchase before the frost and freeze hits, filled with grapes, chili peppers, plums, peaches, pears, and nectarines.

Everyone I've talked to is pulling up, picking, and gathering the last of their fruits and vegetables before it's too late. What is too late? Well, that depends on what you're growing.

I still have two tomatoes on my tomato vine. The deer came in and helped themselves to the rest. I'm not sure why they like green tomatoes, but my brain is whirring, trying to think of a plan for next year. A way to deter them.



