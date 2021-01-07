I've mentioned weeds before and how difficult it is to deal with them here in Waterville. That pesky field bindweed is one that will somehow come up into a pristine planter with brand new, fresh-out-of-the-bag potting soil. You know the weed I'm talking about. It's actually quite beautiful, with twisty twirling vines and white (or sometimes pink) flowers. Some say the roots go 9 feet deep and others, 30. Whether 9 or 30, it really doesn't matter. This weed is never going away! One plant can stick around for 20 years.
A mallow plant is also another weed that’s hard to get rid of, and if you don't catch it when it is young and tender, it will be almost impossible to remove its taproot. I have seen this plant in miniature form where there is a lack of water. That should tell you something. It's a survivor, and once it takes hold, it is difficult to remove and eradicate it.
Yellow salsify, or oyster plant, looks like a giant dandelion flower. A whole field of their puffs is beautiful to behold, but it will also give any gardener weak knees and a queasy stomach. Thousands and thousands of weeds, just waiting to be borne into the air. I have seen piles of the fluffy seeds, looking like snowdrifts.
It is said all of these weeds can be controlled with persistence and time. Diligently pull up weeds as soon as they appear, with as much root as possible, and leave no broken pieces behind. Doing this for years will eventually calm the stem of rising weeds.
Some hail to the good qualities of all plants, weeds, or not. They all have a place in the ecosystem, but not necessarily in my garden. Though, I would seriously love to have a cultivated weed garden. Some dandelions here, salsify, and other wild, so-called edible weeds. I wonder, then, if a potato pops up if that potato would be the weed?