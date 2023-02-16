Mallow

Common mallow, pictured here with a common mushroom called a pleated inkcap, is considered a weed by many gardeners.

 Empire Press photo/Gloria Bond

Common mallow or malva neglecta, aka cheeseweed or buttonweed, is literally everywhere in Waterville.

I have seen wonderful specimens that turn into a dark green, bushy ground cover that look similar to a geranium plant. I have also seen miniature ones that flower and go to seed all within a smaller area than a 3-by-5-inch card.



