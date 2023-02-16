Common mallow or malva neglecta, aka cheeseweed or buttonweed, is literally everywhere in Waterville.
I have seen wonderful specimens that turn into a dark green, bushy ground cover that look similar to a geranium plant. I have also seen miniature ones that flower and go to seed all within a smaller area than a 3-by-5-inch card.
In researching the common mallow found not only in Washington state, but throughout Europe and all of North America, I found many mallows, including the one our known and loved confection, marshmallows, was originally made from.
It really is a shame plants that are so prolific and can pretty much grow on their own just about anywhere, namely the clay loam in Waterville, are considered weeds.
How can you not find these weeds endearing? Most groups of people use weeds as food and medicines. The fact they are as close as our medicine cabinet or our pharmacy should open our eyes to the lost art of using nature's cures.
The simple, common mallow is used widely in other countries, as well as here, and the whole plant, from root to stem, flowers to seeds is considered a blessing. So next time you are considering pulling up that weed, give it a second glance and marvel at what a great example it is of the abundance found in nature.
I need only mention the humble dandelion as a prime example.
I will admit I have even overlooked the common mallow, so much so that I hadn't even noticed the cute little "cheese wheel" seed pod. I mainly noticed that unless you catch it early, you're stuck with it at least for the season. That root is not coming up even with one of those handy root diggers. Though, I will keep an eye out for the cheese wheel, apparently you can eat it while it's still green. It's supposed to be tasty. I'll let you know!
