I was surprised to see that my mason bee house was used again this season, with a variety of solitary bees, as well as mason bees. This time they didn't just stick to laying their eggs in the tubes, but in the surrounding areas between the tubes!
Mason bees, plasterer bees, digger bees, sweat bees, carpenter bees, and leaf cutter bees are types of solitary bees. Their coloring can be basic black to bright metallic green, shiny blue or even red. Some "wasps" you see may actually be solitary bees.
Solitary bees are often not mentioned or even known about, since they don't make honey, but they are proven pollinators and are built to pollinate more efficiently than honey bees. Without solitary bees, providing essential ecosystem service by pollinating crops and ensuring plant communities are healthy, there would be no food for us, or for the world.
Solitary bees don't have pollen baskets on their legs like honeybees. It's kind of messy, but every time they visit a flower, they end up dispersing more pollen everywhere they fly. This gives pollen more of a chance to spread, creating diversity in the plant world. Apparently, a single red mason bee is equivalent to 120 worker honey bees in the pollination services it provides. Go solitary bees!
Solitary bees do not have a store of honey to protect, so they are mostly non-aggressive, meaning they are usually safe around pets and children. The males generally have no stinger. The females will only sting if bothered, handled roughly, or stepped on. No swarms to worry about, either.
If you don't already have a mason bee house, aka a "solitary bee hotel," be sure to get one. Hang it on a south-facing wall or fence where it will receive the first morning light and warmth. Be sure mud and early spring plants (dandelions are perfect) are available for them, and watch fruit trees and vegetable blossoms get their pollination.
