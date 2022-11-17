Mason bee house

Mason bee house tubes are filled with a variety of solitary bee eggs. Solitary bees use mud, leaves, wood, and many types of vegetation to cap off their eggs.

I was surprised to see that my mason bee house was used again this season, with a variety of solitary bees, as well as mason bees. This time they didn't just stick to laying their eggs in the tubes, but in the surrounding areas between the tubes!

Mason bees, plasterer bees, digger bees, sweat bees, carpenter bees, and leaf cutter bees are types of solitary bees. Their coloring can be basic black to bright metallic green, shiny blue or even red. Some "wasps" you see may actually be solitary bees.



