My love for okra surely didn't start when I was a young child, back when the grocery stores would give away excess produce to families in need rather than throw it away.
We would get bushel crates filled with all types of delicacies! I am often thankful for those crates. I never would have tasted fresh papaya, tomato jelly (the best jelly ever) and myriad other weird and wonderful tastings.
One time we received a bag of shiny green vegetables that were slender and finger-like. My mom said they were okra.
We had planned on having stew for dinner, so she decided to add the okra and some of the other vegetables we had received. I vividly remember the stew with all the colorful vegetables and especially the deep dark green slices of okra. I was so excited to try a new delight.
I stirred the stew and, to my utter disgust, it had become a pot full of slime. Being a child of delicate constitution, I could not bring myself to even taste it. Everyone else dared to taste it and said it was delicious, once you got past the slime.
I will be forever dismayed with myself for being such a picky eater. How many experiences have I passed up by sticking my nose up in the air at them?
My recent experiences with okra have been sublime. I tried pickled okra and it was good, so I was very excited when we were gifted a baby okra plant this spring. I pictured jars of freshly pickled okra and my mouth watered.
Our little okra has only given us three fruit so far. I think the love started when I saw the buds. I marveled at how much they looked like the actual okra fruit. Then those buds turned into the most beautiful flowers I had ever seen in my life! They quickly were pollinated, and within a week, two shiny okra fruit stood there, tall and proud. I added those two little okra to a bowl of chili verde I had previously made. I can still taste the flavor.
How can okra not be added to EVERYTHING? Its flavor reminds me of sweet baby corn. It’s like that perfect seasoning you are always looking for to add to your meals to get that "just right" taste.
Next year is gonna be an okra year, my love!