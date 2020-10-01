I am an autumn child. I come alive when the cool, dry breezes begin, whispering of colder days. The sun glints with golden highlights and the skies are azure blue. I feel an uncontrollable anticipation bubbling over, a subtle excitement, and a deep longing for the things to come.
Our pumpkins have grown larger and larger, and the kabocha (Japanese pumpkin) plants have finally decided to grow. I ended up transplanting a few smaller ones into pots and they are doing better now that the heat wave has passed. The pumpkins are still green, sending out vines and tendrils and flowering blissfully.
We got the mother pumpkin at Smallwood's on the way to Leavenworth last autumn. A yearly trip to apple orchards and pumpkin patches has been my birthday excursion as far back as I can remember, even as a child in Southern California. Picking acorns off the ground and the beautifully colored oak leaves falling to the dry, dusty earth are memories I treasure.
Last year's choice was a perfectly formed pumpkin. Its color was a rich brownish-orange hue. It was baked in small finger-food slices and drizzled with olive oil. Each piece was like candy, a pumpkin delight. It was deemed "the best ever pumpkin," and even the seeds were plump perfection. We saved them all for planting.
Pumpkins say “autumn” to me like apple cider, candy apples and popcorn balls. I never liked pumpkin pie as a child. I still prefer eating my pumpkin singly, roasted with a little butter. It brings out the exquisite taste and doesn't bury it in other flavors.
Here's hoping for at least one kabocha squash before frost hits the ground. And that the green pumpkins, hidden so nicely between the vines and huge pumpkin leaves, will follow in their progenitor's footsteps, and be sweet and satisfying orange delectation!
I have found that the kabocha prefers rich soil, plenty of water and cooler temperatures, but loves full sun. The pumpkins planted on a slope seemed to do much better at first than the ones planted in the furrows. But now that the pumpkins are on the vine, they are very thirsty and the furrows channel the water to their roots more directly, with those plants responding by vigorously spreading in all directions. Next year, I will need to allot much more space to my pumpkins.