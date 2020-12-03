It was suggested that I use pond water to irrigate my garden. It's a thought, all right, but it seems like dirty work. I love our pond! The beautiful water lilies entrance the viewer into a fantastical world. But not anymore. Our pond is frozen. Not solid yet, but getting there. It is beautiful in its icy sleep. Cattail fronds are withered and dry, yet still standing above the ice, though not so tall and regal as they once were. The ice has a life of its own and changes daily, dictated by the weather, which has been extremely unpredictable this year, even for the weather prognosticator.
I read the whole scientific explanation on how and why bodies of water freeze from the top down. Something about water density changing and warmer water moving to the bottom, allowing the rising colder water to freeze. In effect, it creates a shield barrier to protect the plants at the bottom. It's all very fascinating stuff, but what happened to heat rising? I guess I should have paid more attention in science class.
The next planting season will need a rich infusion of nutrients into my soil and the pond seems like the perfect generator for those. I will need to find the correct ratio of new water displacement, as I do not want the pond to suffer. I love seeing those lily blooms and cattails.
To help ease the pond’s transformation of tap water into a life-giving dose of new blood or magical pond water, I should let the tap water sit for a day or two. Apparently, this allows the tap water's chlorine content to dissipate, making it less of a shock to the pond's delicate ecosystem.
It kind of reminds me of making a sourdough starter. An amazing concoction of simply water and flour. Take a little of your mixture out, stir in a little more flour. Do that daily until it starts smelling like yeasty sourdough bread, just waiting to be baked.
I imagine it will take a while to get a rhythm going that is both beneficial to pond and garden alike. It is something to ponder while I wait for spring. I will need to find some elbow-length gardening gloves.