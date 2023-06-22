Waterville Wanderings | Outdoor Library garden tours at the Winthrop public library

Saturday, June 10, Outdoor Library garden tours at the Winthrop Public Library packed a full-house and were led by Friends of the Winthrop public library (FOWL). They are, from the left: Kate Richmond, Jen Houston, Wendy Sims and Barth Merril.
Waterville Wanderings has been wandering this week with a trip all the way to Winthrop. The Winthrop Public Library was offering an outdoor garden tour, and since I love gardens, this is one I couldn't resist.
One of the first things I noticed was a green grassy hill perfect for rolling down. When I was told that the hill was specifically made for that purpose, I knew this was going to be a different type of garden than I was expecting.
The Friends of the Winthrop Public Library (FOWL) had a large table with two intricately detailed garden maps. One was in full color, covering water-wise and fire-wise plants, as well as native/indigenous plants and also a butterfly garden. The other was a larger map showing the Winthrop Outdoor Library - Overall Planting Plan down to the minute details of each plant and plant type. It really put my garden map to shame, but it gave me plenty of ideas for my next year's map.
The Winthrop Outdoor Library is partially landscaped now, but full planting is scheduled for this autumn, with a recommendation for me to visit next spring to see the fully planted garden in all its glory.
While this whirlwind of planning, preparing and planting was afoot, much consideration and care was taken to preserve some original poppies that had been growing on the property since the 1960s. These poppies were carefully dug up with a bulldozer in order to ensure that their deep roots were not damaged. They were taken to a temporary home until they can be replanted and incorporated into the library garden. Many people were rallying to "Save the poppies," and they will certainly be happy that the poppies will be an historic and gorgeous addition to the Winthrop Outdoor Library.
