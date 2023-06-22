Waterville Wanderings | Outdoor Library garden tours at the Winthrop public library

Saturday, June 10, Outdoor Library garden tours at the Winthrop Public Library packed a full-house and were led by Friends of the Winthrop public library (FOWL). They are, from the left: Kate Richmond, Jen Houston, Wendy Sims and Barth Merril.

Waterville Wanderings has been wandering this week with a trip all the way to Winthrop. The Winthrop Public Library was offering an outdoor garden tour, and since I love gardens, this is one I couldn't resist.

One of the first things I noticed was a green grassy hill perfect for rolling down. When I was told that the hill was specifically made for that purpose, I knew this was going to be a different type of garden than I was expecting.



