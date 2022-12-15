It takes a hardy plant to overwinter in Waterville, with below zero temperatures, wind, rain, and blindingly bright sun reflected off the snow.
I have about 150 bulbs and corms overwintering right now and I am so excited. It still amazes me that plants, bulbs, and trees are able to withstand the harshness of a freezing cold Waterville winter. Even the wheat farmers need that protective snow layer to cover the baby wheat planted in autumn.
I feel like overwintered plants are a gardener's "free pass." When I first found out about planting garlic cloves in autumn and leaving them be, I was aghast and very skeptical. I kept looking at all that snow piled on top of them, shaking my head and muttering under my breath, "There's no way anything could survive that."
Then the spring thaw started with mud everywhere, and ice fell from trees and roofs, which is a bleak thing to endure. But then, some days get warm and your green thumbs start itching to get out and start doing anything.
Finally the birds start singing and your heart begins to soar. You finally see the little green plants peeking through the snow and you are amazed. They did it.
How did they do it?
Plants store carbohydrates and nutrients in their roots which they use to survive through the winter.
The water stored by the plants as they prepare for winter ends up as "pure water." There is nothing but hydrogen and oxygen, and therefore it can become supercooled and can reach temperatures way below the freezing temperatures without actually freezing.
Ice ends form around molecules other than pure water. These molecules are called nucleators. Think snowflakes, which all start with a grain of pollen or dust for the super cold water to start forming its intricate patterns around it.
Things can still end up freezing and dying when overwintered. That's why it's important to mulch or cover everything well so it can maintain its dormant state without thawing and refreezing throughout the winter. Plants truly are taking a long winter's nap, and do not wish to be disturbed until consistently warm spring days occur.
Most people in Waterville play it safe and start plants indoors or in lighted sheds, and if asked will tell you that June 1 is when all danger of frost is past.
