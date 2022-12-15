Overwintering

A plant stretches its fronds though it is almost completely buried in snow.

 Empire Press photo/Gloria Bond

It takes a hardy plant to overwinter in Waterville, with below zero temperatures, wind, rain, and blindingly bright sun reflected off the snow.

I have about 150 bulbs and corms overwintering right now and I am so excited. It still amazes me that plants, bulbs, and trees are able to withstand the harshness of a freezing cold Waterville winter. Even the wheat farmers need that protective snow layer to cover the baby wheat planted in autumn.