As of now, I have already begun my 2021 planting season as I am in my cozy house. I am warm, pondering the snowy days ahead of us, mainly how to cope with ice on my daily walk and if I really should have that second hot cocoa.
I have fallows dug into the hard soil (pre-frost) with garlic cloves placed every 6 inches or so, then topped with rich gardening soil. I did this with all the deserted fallows just to see what would happen. Most of them had been previously filled with pumpkin plants.
The tomatillo gave us an overabundance of fruits. It originally was growing in one of our cedar potato bins and had many tomatillos that had dropped to the ground and were hiding underneath its beautiful canopy. We took the soil, dried tomatillos and all, to a bed already carved out of the hard clay-like soil next to our strawberries. I would like to see how they do there. So they are hibernating there for now and hopefully in the spring we will have at least a few plants popping up.
I have always wanted to try my hand at fruit trees. I have pots of soil sitting out with cherry, peach, and plum seeds embedded in each one. These trees will be off to a cold start. They will go through lots of below-freezing temps, rain, sleet, and snow before it warms up in spring. Many seeds need this stratification before they will even sprout. I could put them in my freezer for the winter, but I want to see if anything will sprout with the Waterville weather mothering them.
Last year, we had potatoes come up in our potato bins, much to our amazement, that apparently had come from remnants of last year's harvest. We were surprised they had survived the winter. They came up right away in spring, even before we actually planted any potatoes! With that in mind, we took the seed potatoes (potatoes that were already sprouting) from this year's harvest and threw them back in the same plot. We dumped all of our potato bin soil, which consisted of vermiculite, perlite, and various potting soils added throughout the years. We mulched it all and voilá! Potato planting is done!
Now I am going to grab that cup of cocoa and draw a map of next year's garden plan.