I was stung by a wasp recently while watering my garden. It had crawled between my index and middle finger, unbeknownst to me. I went to switch the hose to my other hand and instantly an unbelievably immense pain saturated my hand. All of my being was focused immediately, like a flash of lightning, on one little spot, on one little creature in one little garden.
The wasp still sat there, stinging me. It looked so calm and peaceful huddled there and was even kind of cute. I had squished it slightly and had to flick it off to remove it. I dropped everything and painfully staggered into the house, running upstairs to get some Benadryl. I quickly swallowed one tablet and crushed another to make a paste, applying it to my quickly swelling hand.
There's nothing like sudden pain to clear your mind, wiping the slate clean for new things to enter. My brain immediately started categorizing all the other pain I had been through, analyzing and comparing. The births of three children? Those are pains that, while intense, are quickly forgotten when you see your adorable baby.
I smeared more Benadryl on my hand, wrapped it, put on my garden gloves and returned to watering. Like children, a garden needs care and water, especially on those hot, dry days when the wasps are pervasive.
I have since remembered to spray my insect repellent, which I usually use for mosquitos. Ah, those little pests. I get baseball-sized swellings from them, but at least they have the decency to inject a painkiller before they suck your blood.
A quick internet search reveals that paper wasps, which I believe are the same wasps in my garden, are definitely a friend to the garden and that they normally will not sting you unless provoked. They actually pollinate as well!
Though my sting only rates a 1 on the Schmidt's pain level index, his highest rating of 4 more aptly describes my crushing wasp experience. "Pure, intense, brilliant pain ... like walking over flaming charcoal with a 3-inch nail embedded in your heel."
Though they pack a wallop for their size, and the bright yellow stripes are a warning (take heed!), paper wasps are beneficial for your garden, feeding on nectar and pest insects.