It is finally happening. The snow is melting quickly, with rivers of mud flowing down our street. We can walk the sidewalks and streets without our favorite traction devices.
The hoophouse was surrounded with huge mounds of snow, but the thermometer showed inside temperatures soaring to well over 100 degrees on sunny days, even though it was in the 20s and 30s outside.
Being able to grow year round would be feasible if only I could maintain entrance and nighttime temperatures.
This year we had that crazy snow storm that covered our northwest passage to sheds, cars, and the hoophouse. It's never fun trudging through it and shoveling it, but it must be done.
I feel like my yard has become a secret garden like the one written about by Frances Hodgson Burnette.
The hidden gate has been revealed and we've got the key. Once we're inside, it is a dismal place. Some things are dead and some things are overgrown, but you see, here and there, hope. With just a little care and tending, some plants return. Other plants need to be tamed. It is something anyone can do if you put your mind to it. Even if you make mistakes, it's still all a learning experience. It is a magical place, a hidden secret garden of your own to envision and enjoy. Each day brings new surprises and new wonders.
I have great plans as always - in my mind, at least - to grow certain things, and everything. I want to grow everything. But this year, I'm sticking only to tomatoes in the dutch bucket system. That way I can monitor the pH accurately for said tomatoes. We had problems with the tomatoes tipping over, so right away I needed to shape and form the plants with pruning.
I plan on temporarily removing half of the gravel and inserting a large amount of rockwool to begin my starts. Then as the tomatoes get large enough, I’ll put more and more gravel to help hold the plants in place better. The extra rockwool should also maintain a little more water and nutrients, should the tomatoes need it.
I definitely need to choose a determinate variety. Last year, our hoophouse was overrun with an indeterminate vining tomato that was very difficult to keep in check.
Excitement looms largely in my mind and heart, barely containable.
