Connecting the two bins together with PVC pipe allows the circle of life to happen. Ensure tight-fitting passageways between the two containers so that worms do not escape and are able to crawl out of the compost bin to what I call the Transformation Bin.
Draconiia, the eater of black soldier fly larvae. We had him since he was knee-high to a grasshopper, but he grew very fast and loved BSFL and crickets.
Photo by Gloria Bond
The composting bin is where all the food is. The larvae fatten up, grow, and get ready to transform into black soldier flies, which lay their eggs back in the composting bin from whence they came.
Photo by Gloria Bond
The ultimate composter and a gardener's best friend is the black soldier fly or BSF.
For some reason, I thought trash problems were mostly the stuff that doesn't degrade quickly, like plastics, metals, etc. It turns out a lot of things like that can be recycled or upcycled, and a lot are. We still need some work on that, but it's getting there.
Apparently, a major drain on our resources is the waste products from humans and animals and all the food waste. Kitchen scraps, wasted food and leftovers that get thrown out are all contributing to big problems for most cities. Rats, cockroaches and disease-spreading creatures love our trash cans, dumps, and garbage dumpsters for that reason.
BSF to the rescue.
The first time I ever heard about black soldier flies was when we had a bearded dragon as a family pet. Draconiia was his name. He loved black soldier fly larvae or BSFL. We spent a pretty penny keeping him fed until we realized we could grow our own.
I am not a bug person, so it took some convincing for the mealworms, which love potatoes, by the way. But when the BSF was described to me, I immediately took a liking to them. The adults have no mouth! They do not bite, sting, or spread germs like other unmentionable horrid creatures. They exist solely to lay more eggs, which then hatch, and their babies (larvae) have a voracious appetite for your compost pile. Except they will eat even the no-no's, that meat and fat that can reek to high heaven if you're not careful.
Black soldier flies are black, of course, and look like a black wasp. They look terrifying, actually, but are the soldiers of planet earth, or could be. Imagine a world with no smelly garbage. And what's amazing about their larvae is that you can feed them to animals like pigs and chickens. They are high in protein.
I hear-tell of people actually eating them as a snack. I'd have to be awfully hungry to try. The taste is better than the smell, they say. Think of a mini Twinkie, soft on the outside, gooey in the center with a sweet malty, earthy vibe.
