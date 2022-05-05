Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The ultimate composter and a gardener's best friend is the black soldier fly or BSF.

For some reason, I thought trash problems were mostly the stuff that doesn't degrade quickly, like plastics, metals, etc. It turns out a lot of things like that can be recycled or upcycled, and a lot are. We still need some work on that, but it's getting there.

Apparently, a major drain on our resources is the waste products from humans and animals and all the food waste. Kitchen scraps, wasted food and leftovers that get thrown out are all contributing to big problems for most cities. Rats, cockroaches and disease-spreading creatures love our trash cans, dumps, and garbage dumpsters for that reason.

BSF to the rescue.

The first time I ever heard about black soldier flies was when we had a bearded dragon as a family pet. Draconiia was his name. He loved black soldier fly larvae or BSFL. We spent a pretty penny keeping him fed until we realized we could grow our own.

I am not a bug person, so it took some convincing for the mealworms, which love potatoes, by the way. But when the BSF was described to me, I immediately took a liking to them. The adults have no mouth! They do not bite, sting, or spread germs like other unmentionable horrid creatures. They exist solely to lay more eggs, which then hatch, and their babies (larvae) have a voracious appetite for your compost pile. Except they will eat even the no-no's, that meat and fat that can reek to high heaven if you're not careful.

Black soldier flies are black, of course, and look like a black wasp. They look terrifying, actually, but are the soldiers of planet earth, or could be. Imagine a world with no smelly garbage. And what's amazing about their larvae is that you can feed them to animals like pigs and chickens. They are high in protein.

I hear-tell of people actually eating them as a snack. I'd have to be awfully hungry to try. The taste is better than the smell, they say. Think of a mini Twinkie, soft on the outside, gooey in the center with a sweet malty, earthy vibe.

Let me know if you try growing your own.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?