I just love the idea of plants searching for their own water. I mean, that's what they do in nature. Tree roots will travel a long way to find a stable water source. They have their fingers (or roots) in every pie.
I learned about ollas last year when I was gifted a bed at the Waterville Community Garden. I did end up making and using four clay ollas in my bed and it was nice knowing the plants had access to water at a deeper level.
I purposely bought and saved water and drinks in plastic bottles to see how they fare in the garden. I was inspired by some people using plastic bottles as a reservoir in their gardens when they leave on vacation.
In Waterville, we're all about saving water. Anything that will specifically water a certain plant without waste and run off is something to look into.
Many people poke holes in the lid, turn the bottle upside down, cut off the bottom, and water from that end. But I like the idea of keeping the lid on the bottle and poking tiny holes in the bottom area of the bottle.
I have never done this before, but I will make one for a potted plant I have and see what happens. I have a feeling there's going to be a fine line of how many holes to poke and their size. Advice varies greatly, so this is all experimental.
The idea of an olla is for the roots to grow toward the water source and cling to it. Keeping the olla full is the job of the gardener. I will make my bottle with tiny holes so I am not completely saturating the soil, though a lot of people use a hot nail to poke holes in theirs. I think that might be, with the larger holes, good for a deep root watering system to keep a plant from shallow roots. The experiment begins.
