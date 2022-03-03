Much to my surprise, the fennel, garlic, onions, and shallots survived being covered in snow in their raised beds. The false spring had them popping up their heads towards our bright Waterville sun.
Last autumn, I was given a bundle of Egyptian Walking onions and some shallots that are locally grown. I could have eaten them all up, but the gardener in me said “plant it!,” so I did.
After reading about the Egyptian Walking onions again, I am very excited. They are supposed to taste similar to regular onions, but with extra pizzazz. Once you get them growing in one place, you pretty much will have onions there forever, which is a good thing. I like plants like that, ones that come back strong year after year, especially if they are completely edible and delicious.
“The Secret Garden” by Frances Hodgson Burnette was one of my favorite books as a child. I love how spring is described. Colin asks, “Is the spring coming? … What is it like?” and Mary replies, “It is the sun shining on the rain and the rain falling on the sunshine, and things pushing up and working under the earth.”
That is how I see it when I go in my garden, except you don't just "see” it; you feel it with your whole being. Something inside you awakens along with the earth, the plants, the sky, and the palpable change in the weather.
Seeing the fennel survive our long cold winter gives me joy and hope. Just knowing that gardens see "magic and miracles" like that every year makes me want to see more and plant more.
