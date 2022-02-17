Purchase Access

Sounds like a great scientific experiment, but it's just a simple one I will be undertaking this growing season. I am not sure if plants will climb or grow along plastic bottle "string,” but I'm going to try.

IMG_20220209_123028434.jpg

Using plastic "string" to braid a decently strong rope.

First we must make our string from plastic bottles. This involves plastic bottles, safety scissors, and some hair bands. It is rather simple to do, and I can see it as an easy way to tie up plants. I will keep my "string" and see how it goes this summer when some of the plants will need some guidance.

You knew this was coming right?

IMG_20220209_114726742.jpg

Use three "less plastic" water bottles and a pair of safety scissors to cut your "string" to make your three braiding strands.

Look around you, at your home, especially your refuse. Your trashcan says a lot about who you are! It sounds disgusting, but go through what's in your trash. Get a pair of gloves and a mask and start inventorying.

  • 1. Reduce: Are you buying container foods? Bottled drinks?
  • 2. Reuse: If you find yourself inundated with cans and bottles, plastic and cardboard containers, do you find a way to reuse them?
  • 3. Recycle: It sounds like a great word. It is a great word, but it really is a last resort. If you follow the first two steps, then you shouldn't have anything that needs to be recycled. Recycling anything still uses up resources.
IMG_20220209_122824475.jpg

Now to figure out what to do with the leftover pieces: a sticky label, bottom bowl part, and the top with lid.

Let us all find ways to use and reuse the things we spend our hard earned money on. Let us have THAT conversation with each other! Most of all, before you pull out your "green'' to pay for something, or put it in your cart, ponder a moment and really think green.

