The cover crop mass will be left to grow around drilled holes for each corn plant. No tilling allows the microbes to stay at their designated levels in the soil, which will benefit the plants in the long run.
When the snow melted off the cover crops, the plants beneath were still there, growing. It is a marvel that anything could survive feet of snow packed on top of it for months. I threw seeds down randomly in late autumn: hairy vetch, daikon radish, buckwheat, oats, and lentils. They started to grow, though none grew very high.
The daikon are large edible radishes used in many Asian dishes. They break up soil, aerate it, and when winter killed, they leave behind many nutrients. Radishes, along with several of the brassica family, have strong biofumigation properties which can deter pests.
The various cover crops I planted prepare the soil for spring planting. They can self-mulch, self-fertilize, and deter weeds; they’re also great for erosion control, which is especially needed with our snow-melt "rivers" and our clay loam soil up here on the Waterville plateau.
Frances Hodgson Burnette wrote so eloquently of her Secret Garden and I imagine mine as such. She said:
"One of the strange things about living in the world is that it is only now and then one is quite sure one is going to live forever and ever and ever. One knows it sometimes when one gets up at the tender solemn dawn-time and goes out and stands out and throws one's head far back and looks up and up and watches the pale sky slowly changing and flushing and marvelous unknown things happening until the East almost makes one cry out and one's heart stands still at the strange unchanging majesty of the rising of the sun--which has been happening every morning for thousands and thousands and thousands of years. One knows it then for a moment or so."
This reminds me of going outside in my backyard as a child, to my small scratchings of a garden, having read The Secret Garden and doing just that: taking a deep breath and putting my head back, taking in the awe of a beautiful dawn. And then a bug flew up my nose!
"If you look the right way, you can see that the whole world is a garden." - Frances Hodgson Burnette
