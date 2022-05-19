Red wigglers. I am adding them to my BSF (black soldier fly) bin. Apparently, they can coexist, which is a win-win for me. Also, worms need grit to digest all those scraps, so be sure to add a little dirt to your worm bins.
We have the dirt. I made a promise to myself not to buy any more bagged dirt. It's expensive and hard for me to lug around. We have plenty of Waterville soil around our house - too much in some areas - that I can amend with worm castings. The red wiggler worms compost kitchen waste scraps quickly and efficiently, and with no odor with the right setup.
You don't have to worry about being inundated with worms or BSF because they are excellent fodder for various farmed animals, or for re-entering them back into the life-cycle in your bin to make more worms, which means more worm castings.
Composting waste saves our landfills and our soil. Instead of using chemicals in the garden, use worm castings to amend your soil. According to several gardening blogs, worms are now not the best-kept secret, so much so that it is difficult to find true red wigglers and nightcrawlers. Still, their benefits are touted across gardening sites everywhere.
So get on the worm bandwagon and see the difference in your garden. Instead of buying expensive bins to set up your worm farm, upcycle things you have around the house to use. Use your imagination.
You really don't need fancy gadgets, PVC pipes, etc. One guy does a BSF bin set at an angle within a bin, with a hole cut in the upper portion for the worms to crawl up and out into a lower bin. It's a neat, compact setup!
Send in your ideas and photos of your worm farm to me at:
