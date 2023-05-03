Peas

Little Marvel pea sprouts are daring to pop up in Waterville raised beds on the first day of spring.

I haven't had the best of luck with peas in my garden. I get the plants to grow fine, but by the time the flowers bloom, it gets too hot and they stall. So this year, I'm getting a head start.

I bought Little Marvel peas, which have been around since 1908 in the U.S., and were bred with a cross between Chelsea Gem and Sutton's A-1 by Sutton and Sons of Reading, England. The company was founded by John Sutton under the name House of Sutton in 1806 in Reading, Berkshire, England, and changed when his sons partnered with him in 1836. In 1858, they received the honor of supplying royal households when Queen Victoria gave them the Royal Warrant, and they are still in business today. Source: suttons.co.uk/history.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?