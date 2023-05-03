I haven't had the best of luck with peas in my garden. I get the plants to grow fine, but by the time the flowers bloom, it gets too hot and they stall. So this year, I'm getting a head start.
I bought Little Marvel peas, which have been around since 1908 in the U.S., and were bred with a cross between Chelsea Gem and Sutton's A-1 by Sutton and Sons of Reading, England. The company was founded by John Sutton under the name House of Sutton in 1806 in Reading, Berkshire, England, and changed when his sons partnered with him in 1836. In 1858, they received the honor of supplying royal households when Queen Victoria gave them the Royal Warrant, and they are still in business today. Source: suttons.co.uk/history.
I planted my peas this year in raised beds and pots set on pallets. I also planted a few in the ground. They were ceremoniously planted on the first day of spring. Yes, I know. I can hear the gasps. I have been told repeatedly that the planting day for Waterville, Washington, is June 1. We have even had snowfall on past Memorial Days in late May. By breaking all the rules with this heirloom seed, I hope to change a few planting methods for our town.
We already know bulbs, like tulips, daffodils and crocuses do great overwintering in Waterville. I have had great success with all types of alliums coming back in full force. My strawberry plants have some leaves turn brown and die off, but they stay green for the most part. With lots of water and a few warm days, they start sending up brand-new bright green leaves.
I have been wary of planting any seeds before all danger of frost is past, but I have taken a daring approach this year. Not only did I plant peas, but radishes, as well. We did have a few cold nights that hit 28°F, but lo and behold, everything in the raised beds and pots are popping up.
Radishes prefer the cold or they will bolt, and these peas are frost hardy. Little Marvel peas are supposed to be planted four to six weeks ahead of the last frost date.
So here we go, the peas are popping up and I am really looking forward to freshly picked peas. Here's hoping this is the year.
