I'm getting serious about saving water this next growing season. I'm trying the “Dutch Bucket System” on a small scale, with options to expand to a larger one if I like the results. The Dutch Bucket System is a form of hydroponics. Apparently, it's easy to just test the waters by starting with a few buckets, then you can jump all the way in with as many as your growing space can hold.
With the Dutch Bucket System, there's no dirt involved! What? No dirt forever embedded under my fingernails? I am wary, but I hear tell of wondrous results, of truckloads of tomatoes. So many that they have to give them away! I guess that's possible. It's hard to imagine, but after canning and freezing, till you have no more room, it would have to be an option.
This is all new to me. When I think of gardening, I think of rich brown earth. Digging, planting, watering, waiting, hoping something is happening down there underground. Finally, a little green pops up and I am delighted to see that it's not a weed! One of the benefits of this method would be no weeding. My brain can barely comprehend a garden with no weeding. It will quickly adjust, I'm sure.
Just reading about this innovative growing system can be overwhelming. It sounds very complicated. It's all very scientific and precise. It has been tested and is touted as easy to learn. Within a few years of implementing this program, it is supposed to become second nature. But I'm trying not to get ahead of myself here. My first step is, of course, picking the buckets. I chose 10 inexpensive food grade buckets and I won't be needing lids, so that makes them a little cheaper.
I plan on using a recirculating system. They conserve more water and nutrients. I know the solution must be monitored and adjusted as plants take up nutrients, but my main objective is to save water AND have a bumper crop of tomatoes. Well, maybe some cucumber, peppers, and eggplant, too, which are all supposed to be prime candidates for this system. My next step will be purchasing rock wool. Yes! Who knew there was such a thing. But, more on that later...