Radishes

Some consider freshly picked Pink Beauty radishes are a juicy sweet delight with a slight kick.

When I was a little girl, we would often go to a smorgasbord. It was close to us, so we didn't have to drive far. I especially liked it because it had a wood carving of a knight's helmet on its sign.

My mom would let us get anything we wanted, but first we had to eat a salad. I didn't mind the salad at all. The restaurant had the best whole radishes and I would always surprise the server by asking for three radishes. I really wanted more, but I figured three was a polite request.



