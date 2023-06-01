When I was a little girl, we would often go to a smorgasbord. It was close to us, so we didn't have to drive far. I especially liked it because it had a wood carving of a knight's helmet on its sign.
My mom would let us get anything we wanted, but first we had to eat a salad. I didn't mind the salad at all. The restaurant had the best whole radishes and I would always surprise the server by asking for three radishes. I really wanted more, but I figured three was a polite request.
Older people seem to have this saying about how things tasted much better "Back in my day." My parents said it a lot, but I just thought it was because they were farmers. But now I am saying it.
The radishes at the smorgasbord were juicy and super spicy. I liked to nibble the red skin off first then eat the center, but I was told that wasn't proper at a restaurant, so I ate them like a normal person and always wished for more.
This year, on the first day of spring, I planted Pink Beauty radishes in pots. They loved the cooler weather and didn't bolt (go to seed). For the first time in my Waterville home garden, I was able to harvest radishes. Admittedly, they took about 60 days, but that's fine by me.
Normally it takes 20-25 days until maturity for Pink Beauty radishes, but any extra heat with our higher altitude sun makes radishes decide to change course and begin their flowering process, at least in my experience.
Bolting used to almost make me cry, but last year I found out it can be a good thing. Radish pods are just as good, if not better than an actual radish. You can have one crisp Pink Beauty radish, or you can have many radish pods from the same plant.
Radish pods remind me of pea pods with a spicy kick.
Radishes are a good beginner project for anyone interested in gardening. Kids would especially enjoy a Pink Beauty radish, as they are an heirloom that is mild compared to some radishes.
There's just something primal about pulling up a ripe red radish out of the ground. It feels like victory. But don't let that primal urge and little shows of red peeking out at you below the soil let you forget to save some radish plants in the ground to flower and develop those yummy green pods.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone