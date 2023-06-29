Waterville Wanderings | Queen of the Night and Purple Zebra

This year I was gifted two Queen of the Night tomato starts along with two Purple Zebra. Their names are amazing and so intriguing. All four plants were extremely healthy specimens, probably the healthiest tomato plants I have ever seen.
I was a little worried about hardening them off because I received them early in the spring. Luckily it had been a warm spring, so I put them under my garden swing, which has a mesh seat, giving some sun and partial shade. They were fine the first day, to my surprise. Most plants will show signs of stress when placed in a new environment.
The next day it rained lightly on and off all day, and they made it through that too, none the worse for wear.
A few days later, I transplanted them into the old 5-gallon hydroponics buckets in the hoophouse and they quickly caught up to my first-day-of-spring planted tomatoes. (I am not doing hydroponics this year, but I am using the old equipment with plain old Waterville dirt.)
I'm not sure what superman tomatoes would look like, but I'm beginning to think it would be close to these beauties.
Both types of tomatoes are profuse with yellow blossoms, and just the other day I spotted a bit of dark purple on one of the Queen of the Night plants. It had the size of a shooter marble (for those of you who played marbles as a kid) in a midnight hued tomato.
They are both indeterminate. That means they will end up vining all over the hoophouse, so I will need trellises. Indeterminate tomatoes also benefit from trimming away any suckers, yellowed leaves and foliage that inhibits airflow around the plant.
I am very excited to try both of these varieties, as I have never tasted either one. I hear that the more sunlight the plant receives, the darker the Queen of the Night tomatoes will be, with more anthocyanin, which is apparently very good for you.
