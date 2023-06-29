Waterville Wanderings | Queen of the Night and Purple Zebra

Growing in the hoophouse, the first deep purple, almost black tomato aptly named the Queen of the Night.

 Empire Press photo/Gloria Bond

This year I was gifted two Queen of the Night tomato starts along with two Purple Zebra. Their names are amazing and so intriguing. All four plants were extremely healthy specimens, probably the healthiest tomato plants I have ever seen.

I was a little worried about hardening them off because I received them early in the spring. Luckily it had been a warm spring, so I put them under my garden swing, which has a mesh seat, giving some sun and partial shade. They were fine the first day, to my surprise. Most plants will show signs of stress when placed in a new environment.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?