We all make New Year's resolutions for healthy habits and I am making one, too. Of course, it is garden related, but ties into a healthier lifestyle, as well. I believe any gardening endeavor leads to a healthier lifestyle overall with exercise, fresh air and sunshine, not to mention the emotional and often spiritual aspect.
I have wanted to plant a sustainable herb garden ever since I started gardening in Waterville. There were starts and stops, but I never truly invested in it. This year will be the year!
When we first moved here, when we didn't know anything, really, we cleared a nice sized plot, overturned the soil, raked it, layed out stepping stones and bought a variety of store bought herbs. It was actually very beautiful.
I watered it well and everything seemed fine until the weeds came, namely bindweed. It was atrocious. We ended up getting quite a few herbs for cooking and it was really nice to bring a basket to collect herbs, but it was impossible to keep the weeds out. I didn't know about mulching then. It ended up being a failure, mostly because of gardening ignorance on my part.
Next, I bought one of those indoor herb gardens with six different kitchen herbs, which had its own light, and solution packets. It started off good, but then fruit flies invaded. Everyone begged for mercy, so I drained it and used the light on the kitchen counter to ripen all the green tomatoes, one by one, we rescued from the freeze. That year, we had two flats of the best-ever tomatoes.
We tried potted herbs and had fresh herbs that year, but the plants weren't able to get big, and of course, they wouldn't overwinter in the pots. I planted the mint in the ground before the ground froze, and I thought it had died until a year later, when it popped its head up. This year, I was sure to dig around it, add mulch and water the heck out of it. So, it looks like we might get a mint plant spreading in the backyard next to the lemon balm.
This year, I have big plans. I have ordered seeds: golden purslane, Italian giant parsley, chives, bush basil, cumin, curled chervil, oregano, champion moss curled parsley, red rubin basil, rocket uber, Russian tarragon, sage, sweet Genovese basil, sweet marjoram, thyme and triple curled parsley.
I still have much research to do on the individual plants. Some will classify as companion plants for each other, but others are loners and can even be mean to other plants. For example, basil prefers to be near vegetables and it can even benefit vegetables like tomatoes, peppers and carrots, while basil, near rosemary and sage, is a disaster.
I love basil, so I will allow for its cruelty and put it where it needs to be.
We had a friend give us some of her outdoor grown basil. She replanted it in pots with indoor soil because she knew the cold would kill it. So, of course, that is part of my resolution, to either overwinter whatever can be overwintered outdoors by mulching, or bring plants indoors to overwinter. That's one big project, but it will at least keep me busy and in the green. Green herb, that is.
