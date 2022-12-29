Great mullein

Great mullein, pictured here, is used as a native-grown herb.

 Empire Press photo/Gloria Bond

We all make New Year's resolutions for healthy habits and I am making one, too. Of course, it is garden related, but ties into a healthier lifestyle, as well. I believe any gardening endeavor leads to a healthier lifestyle overall with exercise, fresh air and sunshine, not to mention the emotional and often spiritual aspect.

I have wanted to plant a sustainable herb garden ever since I started gardening in Waterville. There were starts and stops, but I never truly invested in it. This year will be the year!



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?