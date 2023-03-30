Rice packing peanuts

Rice is used to make these compostable packing peanuts, which actually smell good and are reminiscent of rice cakes.

We recently opened a package we received in the mail, and the room was filled with an odor. It had a very pleasant odor, almost like popcorn or rice cakes. It came from packing peanuts. We dipped one in water and it dissolved completely.

As the world becomes more environmentally conscious, people are seeking out eco-friendly alternatives for everyday products. One of these alternatives is compostable packing peanuts, which are made from biodegradable materials and can be used to enrich your soil.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?