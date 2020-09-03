This is the sixth in a series of gardening columns by Gloria.
I like to save seeds. I am amazed at what a single seed can do. I know it's all explained scientifically, but it is still always a wonder to think how one tiny speck turns into a plant, a bush or a tree.
If I really stop to think about that, and life, and the whole earth, our ecosystem, it leaves little ol' me flabbergasted. But the brainy side of me wants to know more, of course, and so I plant.
I plant the seed, water it, weed and feed, then watch it grow. I protect and nurture it, and learn more every day about my plants and my garden, and in turn, the world as well.
So far this year, we have saved cherry, plum and peach pits. We want to try growing fruit trees. The tomatillo seeds are tiny, but this year's tomatillos are so flavorful that I decided we need multiple bushes next year. We also have bell pepper and watermelon seeds.
Some seeds you may not even think of as seeds may be laying around your house. Do you have popcorn in your pantry? What about dried beans? That potato sitting in the bin growing sprouts can be cut up and "magically" increased exponentially from one potato into pounds of potatoes. That apple you are eating has seeds. That tomato you cut up in your salad has seeds. Next time, save a few!
I plan on starting my next garden in February, indoors, in pots. I am hoping to be able to share my starts and get others in on saving, sharing and growing.
You always hear, "Save the whales!" or "Save the earth!" so I say, "Save the seeds!" Even if you know you will never use them, put them in a bag, envelope or box. Label them and gift them. Sometimes the person you least expect to have a green thumb will surprise you!
A great gift idea: seeds, a pot, a bag of good potting soil and maybe a printout of tips on how to grow the plant.