Waterville Wanderings | Scentsation Honeysuckle

I purchased three new plants this spring. They are all honeysuckle varieties. Peaches and Cream, Goldflame and Scentsation. I planted them below my garden swing hoping they will vine up and around the top of it. If they do what I envision, it will be a spectacular garden centerpiece, not to mention a very odoriferous invitation for visitors, and pollinators with long proboscises like the beautiful butterfly.
Honeysuckle is reminiscent of warm summer nights filled with its heady, intoxicating scent. So sweet and calming. I remember the large honeysuckle hedge filled with blossoms and the crickets chirping. My head resting on clean linens after a long playful bath. Sleeping soundly with not a care in the world. Ahh, to be five years old again and experience the sounds and smells of childhood.
I remember my cousin taking the honeysuckle blossom apart and showing me how to taste the sweet nectar that seemed to be sweeter than honey.
The honeysuckle is considered an invasive species in some states. It will vine and bind up trees and other plants, so care must be taken where it is planted, with planned pruning in late winter or early spring to avoid it taking over your garden. Bush honeysuckle can send out chemicals in the ground that makes it toxic for other vegetation to grow.
The more I garden the more I realize the importance of lots of flowers. I love growing my vegetables and fruits, but without plenty of flowers and their beckoning scents, many of the blossoms end up not getting pollinated. It seems such a waste for a plant to go to all that trouble for naught.
If you're going to have a party you need to have lots of refreshments for the guests. It's the same with your garden. If you want an inviting place for pollinators, bring on the flowers. Scentsation honeysuckle will definitely send out the invitation and get some pollinator RSVP's.
