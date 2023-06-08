Waterville Wanderings | Scentsation Honeysuckle

First fragrant blossom on a newly spring planted Scentsation Honeysuckle.

I purchased three new plants this spring. They are all honeysuckle varieties. Peaches and Cream, Goldflame and Scentsation. I planted them below my garden swing hoping they will vine up and around the top of it. If they do what I envision, it will be a spectacular garden centerpiece, not to mention a very odoriferous invitation for visitors, and pollinators with long proboscises like the beautiful butterfly.

Honeysuckle is reminiscent of warm summer nights filled with its heady, intoxicating scent. So sweet and calming. I remember the large honeysuckle hedge filled with blossoms and the crickets chirping. My head resting on clean linens after a long playful bath. Sleeping soundly with not a care in the world. Ahh, to be five years old again and experience the sounds and smells of childhood.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?