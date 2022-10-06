Seeds

A closeup of carrot and sunflower seeds drying out for next year's crop.

Seed saving should be an important task for any gardener, especially in a climate like Waterville. Waterville-grown plants are special and survive some pretty crazy weather and environments, from cold springs to sometimes barely a summer, to early autumn cold spells, making for a very short growing season. That said, the complete opposite can happen, as well, giving ample time to enjoy a lengthy growing season. Either scenario gives the Waterville gardener great opportunities to covet those exceptional seeds.

Many seeds planted from Waterville crops will adapt and adopt new features each year, which, in my opinion, is a good thing. If you prefer staying to the original, then by all means, purchase your seeds yearly. But if you choose to go on a gardening journey in your own backyard (or front yard, in my case), then save your seeds.



