Seed saving should be an important task for any gardener, especially in a climate like Waterville. Waterville-grown plants are special and survive some pretty crazy weather and environments, from cold springs to sometimes barely a summer, to early autumn cold spells, making for a very short growing season. That said, the complete opposite can happen, as well, giving ample time to enjoy a lengthy growing season. Either scenario gives the Waterville gardener great opportunities to covet those exceptional seeds.
Many seeds planted from Waterville crops will adapt and adopt new features each year, which, in my opinion, is a good thing. If you prefer staying to the original, then by all means, purchase your seeds yearly. But if you choose to go on a gardening journey in your own backyard (or front yard, in my case), then save your seeds.
Seeds can be kept, "but make sure they are open pollinated, dried properly and kept in a cool dry location until it’s time to plant again," according to Lloyd Thompson, of the Washington State University Master Gardeners, whose article was featured in The Wenatchee World. Visit bit.ly/3BXHNeC for that story.
Gardening doesn't have to be a battle between nature and the gardener. It doesn't have to be a bending of wills, or filled with angst and frustration.
It can be an easy give and take, with some seasons not so productive and others producing beyond our wildest dreams. It is there in the middle ground where you find the gardener's joy and wonderment. It is the place of satisfaction for both the gardener and the garden.
My goal is worry-free gardening. I enjoy gardening, but I don't enjoy the do's and don'ts as much. A headache springs to mind when I think of those and I immediately ask, why?
Do I really want to slave over a garden, trying to produce the perfect specimen or growing a giant sunflower? That is good for some people, I'll give you that, but I am not that person. Though I did grow some spectacular sunflowers one year, just by cutting off the smaller flowers. I didn't use any special fertilizer, but these heads were 15 inches across and heavy.
With so many things factoring into what makes up a garden, it is almost the luck of the draw. Science is a big factor now, with bigger and better harvests to feed the world. But something is lost in the translation.
I prefer a small fruit or vegetable that has flavor and nourishment, not just something to fill my belly.
Having a feral garden might be a simpler way to bring in the food. Letting seed fall where it may and produce surprises is what makes gardening a happy place for me.
