Oxalis triangularis, or false shamrock, is a true beauty and super easy to care for. It spreads rapidly and can be thinned and given to fellow gardeners as a beautiful gift on Saint Patrick's Day.
They do love a bright, south-facing window and will spread and bloom often. Just the right amount of water must be given. Too much and they will droop and go dormant. Too little and they will droop and go dormant. Also, a nightly closing and drooping occurs. Just remember, they should be wide-eyed and bushy-tailed during the day or something is wrong.
If your oxalis is happy you will soon need additional pots. You must thin it out or guess what? It will droop and go dormant.
During the spring you may place it outside in partial shade. Be sure to bring it in if it is going to get below 50°F, as it really doesn't like being too cold. It will not overwinter in the ground in Waterville, so keep it in a pot to bring it in for the winter. Some say this is the time to let it go dormant so it can rest and revive again in the spring. Keeping it in a cool, dark place for three months with a small amount of water should be enough time to let it rest.
As I said, oxalis is super easy to care for, and I mean that. It practically talks to you. My experience with it has been amazing. It's kind of cool that it tells you, by drooping, if something is wrong. And it's so cute that it goes nighty-night.
