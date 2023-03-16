Oxalis triangularis

False shamrock, or Oxalis triangularis, is often given as a gift on Saint Patrick's Day.

 Empire Press photo/Gloria Bond

Oxalis triangularis, or false shamrock, is a true beauty and super easy to care for. It spreads rapidly and can be thinned and given to fellow gardeners as a beautiful gift on Saint Patrick's Day.

They do love a bright, south-facing window and will spread and bloom often. Just the right amount of water must be given. Too much and they will droop and go dormant. Too little and they will droop and go dormant. Also, a nightly closing and drooping occurs. Just remember, they should be wide-eyed and bushy-tailed during the day or something is wrong.



