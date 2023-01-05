Now that I've seen and experienced how fickle the Waterville weather is, I know I must plan ahead precisely to earn the fruits of my labor this year.
Out of the eight years I have gardened here, I'd say two were actually perfect with huge bumper crops. They were Goldilock years, "just right" for squash, tomatoes, strawberries, peas and apples.
The main problem I have found on the plateau is that our growing season is very short. Other problems are the temperature fluctuations and the inevitable wind.
Starting the starts early enough, transplanting them into additional larger pots, if necessary, until the weather is warm enough for them to slowly acclimate covers the problem of the short growing season.
Hardening off the starts slowly is an important and delicate matter. This is where a type of plant diplomacy is developed. A keen watchful eye is needed for the infant plants to survive. We know plants love sunshine, fresh air, and water, but too much of a good thing too soon will lead to shock. Depending on the temperature difference, it can take a week or longer to get the starts used to the great outdoors.
This year, my main focus will be herbs. I want to have herbs growing and coming back on their own. That means they will have to overwinter, which is a difficult feat for even those cold-hardy plants. We hit below zero a couple times this winter already, so I am curious to see what effect that will have on the bulbs I've planted in the ground with 2 feet of snow atop.
I plan on starting my herbs indoors this year in tiny pots with indoor potting soil. The next step will be to transplant them into larger pots to the hoop house, where they can stay warm until the ground thaws and temps are suitable. Finally, I will move the hardy perennials like oregano, thyme and mint to their permanent spots in my garden. Basil, parsley and other delicate herbs I will either keep in pots or plant in a raised bed, where it will be easy to move them indoors next winter.
Now, I need to find ingenious methods to protect the plants from the Waterville winds and those drastic temperature fluctuations.
