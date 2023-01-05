Potting

Indoor potting soil, seeds and tiny pots are the beginnings of successful starts.

 Empire Press photo/Gloria Bond

Now that I've seen and experienced how fickle the Waterville weather is, I know I must plan ahead precisely to earn the fruits of my labor this year.

Out of the eight years I have gardened here, I'd say two were actually perfect with huge bumper crops. They were Goldilock years, "just right" for squash, tomatoes, strawberries, peas and apples.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?