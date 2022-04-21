If you remember, we used a five gallon bucket — lined with a trash bag and topped with an askew lid — for kitchen-gathering of compostable waste. It started in the colder winter months and I was able to empty it once a week and mix it into the soil, which made for a glorious pile of soil, especially after adding redworms.
The bucket idea didn't last for long. There were frequent complaints of odors, even for just one day’s worth of waste in the summer. Melons and cantaloupe don't smell very good after a warm day in the bucket. It got to be too much, so a better process has been devised — a small stainless steel countertop composting bin with air holes and a filter. "Small" is actually the key word here. Small means you need to empty the bin more often. Having a convenient place to take it to process it further, without odor, complications, or hassle, is important as well.
Enter the air tube composting bins.
With just three items, you can get started — a trash can, PVC pipe, and a PVC end cap or elbow. Drill holes in the pipe to allow air to get down into the center of the compost. I used shredded cardboard and paper to help hold the moisture in and to soak up excess liquid. It will break down along with the kitchen scraps and make for a rich composted soil.
Layer shred, scraps, and soil, then moisten. Repeat each time you add something to the bin.
How do you know it's working? It will sink. A full trash can will slowly become lower and lower as it degrades, in which case you can use it to amend your soil for planting or continue adding to it until it is needed.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.