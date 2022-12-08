A little more than eight years ago when we came to Waterville, we did a little digging and planting, not really knowing what was planted here before. Over the years, we've seen plants pop up that we didn't plant, such as sweet irises.
I didn't like them at first because they came up under the apple tree. I wanted access to my apple tree. It was a tiny spindly thing and I wanted it to get big so we could have tasty, homegrown apples.
I never could bring myself to pull the irises up. They were beautiful after all, and they just came back, year after year. I had to love them for their endurance and they also received the benefits I'd given to the apple tree.
Every year in autumn, I would pile all the spent seasonal plants: pumpkin vines, potato plants, green bean and pea vines, tomato plants, bad apples, etc. all around the apple tree and dump a few bags of good potting soil on top. The apple tree has loved it, with its trunk quadrupling in size. I'm assuming the irises loved it, too, because they are still there, growing strong.
Iris pallida, or Dalmatian iris native to Dalmatia, a province of Croatia and to the southern Alps, is a rhizomatous bearded iris. Rhizomes are rootlike structures growing horizontally underground that are used as food storage. Its sword-shaped, gray-green leaves and fragrant, pale lavender-blue flowers with yellow beards appear in May in Waterville, and they are definitely an eye-catcher. Even Vincent Van Gogh captured their beauty in his painting called “Irises,” which could have been painted in my yard, under my apple tree.
Sweet iris, orris, or orris root, whose essential oil is extracted from the rhizome, has been used to preserve the aromas of many products like perfumes, breath fresheners and spirits. A noteworthy tidbit is that iris is named for the Greek goddess of the rainbow. It is also said deer and rabbits avoid this plant. I always wondered why the deer never bothered my apples.
