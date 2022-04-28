IMG_20210617_124756998.jpg

Last year the Sweetheart blueberry, freshly planted in the spring, looked well, but had to survive a pretty harsh winter and a crazy storm-ridden spring this year.

 Photo by Gloria Bond

Last year, I went a little crazy ordering from one of those gardening catalogs. You know the ones. There are marvelous, even wondrous plants with gorgeous photos. Pictures of mouth-watering fruits, vegetables, nuts, and amazing flowers.

When I received my shipment, I was disappointed. I don't know what I was thinking would arrive. Full-sized trees and bushes? The package came in a bag. I opened it and found dirt, stems, pieces, and sticks with small roots attached. Everything was labeled and had warnings all over it. It was very overwhelming. I wasn't really prepared, being the novice gardener that I am.

I did the best I could and knew I just had to get everything planted since they had already been sitting for days, getting jostled around during shipping.

IMG_20220415_144831208.jpg

Sweetheart blueberry blossoming in the hoophouse. Flowers look like delicate little bells.

One of the better-looking plants was put in a plastic clamshell. It was a Sweetheart Blueberry. I put some potting soil in the bottom and planted it with plain ol' Waterville soil around the top. It survived, and I moved it to the hoophouse for the winter. It got pretty cold out there, and the plant looked like a Charlie Brown Xmas tree, but when I started watering it this spring, it got leaves and now it is flowering.

The Sweetheart Blueberry is known for its refruiting qualities, giving two crops a year. The first, in spring, is the larger one and then a smaller second one comes in the autumn. It boasts a 15-pound production of berries per plant per year and it is recommended to grow multiple plants together for even better pollination benefits.

Gardening and plants always amaze me. From what seems to be death comes life. It rejuvenates the spirit and enhances the mind, and tinkering in the garden definitely helps the body.



